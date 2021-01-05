7 Louisiana Facilities Receive LNG Export Term Extensions

Getty Images

The 10/12 Business Report said that Cameron LNG is among the export facilities getting an extended authorization through 2050 from the U.S. Department of Energy.

A total of seven Louisiana entities have received LNG export term extensions since October based on an export term policy statement the DOE finalized in July.

The decision extends each project’s long-term LNG export authorization to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries through Dec. 31, 2050.

“Increasing exports of U.S. LNG to our allies not only creates great opportunities for our nation, it also strengthens global energy security and supports environmental and emissions objectives,” said Acting Under Secretary of Energy and Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg.

In Louisiana, facilities with export terms through 2050 includes Magnolia LNG, Driftwood LNG, Sabine Pass, Calcasieu Pass and Venture Global Plaquemines LNG and the Delfin LNG export project proposed for offshore Louisiana, as well as Cameron LNG.