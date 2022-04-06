6th Annual Girod Street Stroll Set for April 23 in Old Mandeville

Photo provided by the Old Mandeville Business Association

MANDEVILLE, La. — From the Old Mandeville Business Association:

The OMBA will host its sixth annual Girod Street Stroll on Saturday, April 23 in Old Mandeville. The event is presented by the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.

The annual event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Girod Street from the Mandeville Trailhead to the Lakefront. Patrons will enjoy more than 20 stroll stops featuring light tasting plates by top local chefs, or New Orleans-inspired bourbon craft cocktails. Each cocktail stop will put their own creative spin on a classic bourbon drink.

“We are excited to be bringing this community event back this Spring,” said OMBA board member Andre Judice. “As one of Mandeville’s most anticipated events, it provides an opportunity to enjoy the work of our area’s talented artists, good food, and classic cocktails, all in a beautiful and historic setting.”

As part of the fun, businesses will compete for bragging rights, as event patrons will have the opportunity to vote on site for their favorite craft cocktail and favorite small plate. In addition, OMBA will raffle off a live painting of the event created on site by artist Paula Tregre of Blue Love’s Art Gallery. The event will also feature a number of local art vendors selling their original work, and live musical entertainment by Brass Hearts Brass Band and more.

Patrons must purchase a commemorative stroll cup online ($40), which is their ticket to sample all food and beverages at the event. A limited number of tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased online at www.oldmandevillebusiness.org, and cups can be picked up at the corner of Girod and Monroe Streets (near The Rusty Pelican) beginning at 3:30PM on the day of the event. All patrons must show their photo ID and e-ticket or printed ticket to pick up their cup. Participants must be at least 21 to participate, and no patron can pick up another patron’s stroll cup.