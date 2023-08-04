6th Annual Big Easy Pickleball Tournament Returns to N.O.

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Before there was the NOLA Pickleball Fest, the Big Easy Pickleball Tournament has been bringing pickleball players together with the goals of growing the sport and encouraging play.

Now in its sixth year, the tournament will host more than 400 players Aug. 4-6 at the Health Club by Hilton, 2 Poydras Street.

This three-day tournament is designed to accommodate men’s, women’s and mixed doubles at different skill levels and age groups and features many of the top ranked players in the region. While registration is closed, spectators are encouraged to come witness high level competition while learning more about the sport, at no cost. It also gives out-of-town participants the ability to enjoy all that New Orleans has to offer.

“The Big Easy Pickleball Tournament has always been a volunteer-driven event, with all proceeds being donated to local nonprofits who are passionate about providing sport opportunities to those who have less access and less opportunities,” said Helen Siegel, one of the organizers of the Big Easy Pickleball Tournament. “As the sport grows, so does our tournament, and our outreach to the community.”

The Big Easy Pickleball Tournament is sponsored by Southern Eagle and Michelob Ultra, Head Pickleball, Fleur de Lis Catering, Picnic Provisions & Whiskey, Craving NOLA, the Exchange Pickleball + Bar, Sara Siegel Designs and Corporate Realty.