65-Hour Online Giving Event to Support Local Aging Adults

METAIRIE – This past year has been difficult for nearly everyone, potentially most devastating for aging adults. Many have endured extreme isolation, losing loved ones and worry over their future. Home Instead is committed to helping aging adults stay connected and engaged with their peers and community through programs and services.

“I’ve seen how connection, kindness and compassion can make a huge difference in people’s lives,” said Lisa Rabito, owner of the Metairie Home Instead office. “That’s why we’re partnering with SAGE New Orleans-NOAGE for Home Instead Charites’ Give65 Event this year.”

Give65 is a 65-hour online giving event presented by Home Instead Charities exclusively to support charitable organizations which serve aging adults. This year’s event is July 13-16.

During this year’s Give65 Event, SAGE New Orleans-NOAGE is raising funds for socialization and education events for LGBT older adults. These events not only reduce isolation for aging adults in our community, but they provide a connection for so many who often feel alone.

The challenges faced by LGBT older adults require a unique response and SAGE New Orleans is committed to providing trainings and workshops to increase cultural competency. You can learn more about their fundraising efforts and why support from the community is critical by visiting their Give65 fundraising page: www.Give65.org/sageneworleans.

During the pandemic, SAGE New Orleans–NOAGE adapted programs and practices in order to continue to provide services in a meaningful and safe way. These changes were critical, but they also created unexpected expenses that impacted their budget.

“We’ve seen the positive impact SAGE has on older adults and the value they bring to our community,” said Rabito. “The need to support SAGE is greater than ever and now, and through matching grants from Home Instead Charities, donations have the chance to be doubled up to $5,000.”

The 65-hour Give65 Event begins at 8 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, July 13 and concludes at 1:00 a.m. CDT on July 16.

“COVID-19 has really highlighted the challenges aging adults face every day. Supporting aging adults and providing them the tools to define their own aging journey is always important, but particularly during a global pandemic. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with SAGE New Orleans-NOAGE for the sixth-annual Give65 Event and hope our partnership inspires greater charitable giving in support of older adults who rely on the important work of the charitable sector,” says Lenli Corbett, executive director of Home Instead Charities.

To donate to SAGE New Orleans-NOAGE, visit their Give65 fundraising page: www.Give65.org/sageneworleans.