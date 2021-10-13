6,000+ Jobs at Oct. 20 MEGA Job Fair in Mandeville

SLIDELL — Job seekers can connect with employers at the fifth annual MEGA Fall Job Fair, on Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Castine Center in in Mandeville.

Presented by Tri-Parish Works in partnership with St. Tammany Recreation District, GNO Inc., St. Tammany Parish Government, Louisiana Northshore and St. Tammany Corporation, the event will feature 150 employers with over 6,000 open positions, from all industries at worksite locations from Baton Rouge to the Gulf Coast and the southshore. Jobs range from managers to welders, administrative to RNs, law enforcement to sales, customer service to engineers, and everything in between.

Many employers will interview at the event, and some will make job offers at the event, so job seekers should come prepared, dressed neatly, and with several copies of their resumes. Tri-Parish Works professionals are available to assist job seekers, from reviewing resumes to offering tips to nail the interview.

An additional feature of the MEGA Job Fair will be the 12:30 p.m. presentation of Tri-Parish Works’ 2020-2021 Business of the Year award to an employer that has exhibited outstanding hiring and retention practices throughout this difficult time, as well as extensive collaboration with Tri-Parish Works and contributions to the community, including contributions to the fight against COVID-19.

Jennifer Barnett, Director of Workforce Operations, describes Tri-Parish Works’ multi-level support for both job seekers and employers in the region. “As the workforce development agency serving our region, Tri-Parish Works connects talent to opportunity. We invest substantial funding every year to prepare job seekers across all industry sectors, and we work closely with area employers to recruit, train and retain the workforce they need.”

Job Seekers are encouraged to pre-register at www.triparishworks.net/MEGA and follow us on social media for daily spotlighted employers.

For more information, contact Tri-Parish Works at (985) 646-3940, visit www.triparishworks.net.