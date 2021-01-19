6 Shields Mott Attorneys Named ‘Best Lawyers’
NEW ORLEANS – Law firm Shields Mott LLP announced that six of its lawyers have been named to the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America.
Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades. The first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to cover more than 75 countries. Lawyers in the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.
The lawyers from Shields Mott named to the 2021 list include:
Lloyd “Sonny” N. Shields
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction
Adrian A. D’Arcy
Construction Law
Andrew G. Vicknair
Construction Law
Elizabeth L. Gordon
Construction Law
Litigation Construction
Jeffrey K. Prattini
Litigation – Construction
Jessica R. Derenbecker
Construction Law
Litigation – Construction