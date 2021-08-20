Shields Mott Celebrates Recognition from ‘Best Lawyers’

NEW ORLEANS – Law firm Shields Mott announced that six of its lawyers have been named to the 2022 edition of Best Lawyers in America. And Lloyd “Sonny” Shields was named 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in the construction litigation category. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.”

Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades. The first international list was published in 2006 and since then has grown to cover more than 75 countries. Lawyers in the Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

The lawyers from Shields Mott named to the 2022 list include:

Lloyd “Sonny” N. Shields

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Adrian A. D’Arcy

Construction Law

Andrew G. Vicknair

Construction Law

Elizabeth L. Gordon

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction

Jeffrey K. Prattini

Litigation – Construction

Jessica R. Derenbecker

Construction Law

Litigation – Construction