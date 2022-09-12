6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board
COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term.
The 2023-2025 nominees are:
- Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties
- Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union
- Barbara Doyle, Keep It Local & Slidell Savings Magazine
- Joe Eagan, Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden
- Tanmay Mathur, Covington Behavioral Health
- Ric Poirier, Blue Williams, LLC
Rounding out ther organization’s 2023 board are:
- Sandy Badinger, Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Rebecca Blossman-Ferran, Northshore Media Group
- David Boudreaux, Past Chairman, Hancock Whitney Bank
- Carrie Calvin, Bourgeois Bennett, LLC
- Alan Case, Lowry-Dunham, Case & Vivien Insurance
- Christina Chifici, LaPorte APC, CPAs & Advisors
- Joan Coffman, St. Tammany Health System
- Corwin N. Harper, Ochsner Health
- David Landry, 2023 Chairman, Carver Darden, LLC
- Linda Larkin, Patriot Title
- Kendra Maness, Slidell Magazine
- Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation
- Paysse McWilliams, Voelkel McWilliams Construction
- Louis Ochoa, The Sadie Jane
- Mike Saucier, Gulf States Real Estate Services
- Colin Shea, Gilsbar