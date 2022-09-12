6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board

COVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term.

The 2023-2025 nominees are:

Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties

Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union

Barbara Doyle, Keep It Local & Slidell Savings Magazine

Joe Eagan, Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden

Tanmay Mathur, Covington Behavioral Health

Ric Poirier, Blue Williams, LLC

Rounding out ther organization’s 2023 board are: