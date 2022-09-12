6 Candidates for the St. Tammany Chamber Board

15178177 10154214255702887 7485094805140373981 NCOVINGTON, La. — The nominating committee of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce has presented a slate of six candidates to serve on the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. 

The 2023-2025 nominees are:

  • Chris Abadie, Stirling Properties
  • Mary Byrd, New Orleans Fireman’s Federal Credit Union
  • Barbara Doyle, Keep It Local & Slidell Savings Magazine
  • Joe Eagan, Grace Funeral Home and St. Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden
  • Tanmay Mathur, Covington Behavioral Health
  • Ric Poirier, Blue Williams, LLC

Rounding out ther organization’s 2023 board are:

  • Sandy Badinger, Slidell Memorial Hospital
  • Rebecca Blossman-Ferran, Northshore Media Group
  • David Boudreaux, Past Chairman, Hancock Whitney Bank
  • Carrie Calvin, Bourgeois Bennett, LLC
  • Alan Case, Lowry-Dunham, Case & Vivien Insurance
  • Christina Chifici, LaPorte APC, CPAs & Advisors
  • Joan Coffman, St. Tammany Health System
  • Corwin N. Harper, Ochsner Health
  • David Landry, 2023 Chairman, Carver Darden, LLC
  • Linda Larkin, Patriot Title
  • Kendra Maness, Slidell Magazine
  • Chris Masingill, St. Tammany Corporation
  • Paysse McWilliams, Voelkel McWilliams Construction
  • Louis Ochoa, The Sadie Jane
  • Mike Saucier, Gulf States Real Estate Services
  • Colin Shea, Gilsbar
