5th Annual Shop Small St. Bernard Kicks off Nov. 28

Photo from Facebook

CHALMETTE – Shop Small Week in St. Bernard Parish begins on Nov. 28 and lasts through Dec. 4. Presented by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation and supported by tThe St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, the shopper-incentive program uses discounts and prizes to bring local shoppers to small businesses during the holiday season rush.

“Considering all the small businesses in our community have been through in the past seven months, we are ecstatic to renew this program for another year,” said Meaghan McCormack, executive director of SBEDF. “Now more than ever, we aim to direct holiday shopping throughout the Parish to the small businesses that are so very integral in making St. Bernard a unique location for residents and tourists alike.”

Everyone is invited to join in shopping at participating St. Bernard businesses during the annual week-long Shop Small campaign. The week’s festivities start on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28 with the 2020 Shop Small Kickoff Breakfast at Café Aquarius located at 2101 Paris Road in Chalmette. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., shoppers can stop by for breakfast, enjoy a complimentary mimosa and grab a Shop Small swag bag full of coupons and promotional items from Shop Small businesses.

A variety of participating businesses are providing store-wide 10% off discounts for shoppers on a specific day during the week. Along with this incentive, most participating businesses offer prizes to lucky shoppers who come through their stores any time during the week. Prizes range from gift certificates to prize baskets and are awarded by the storeowners themselves to customers. The initial schedule can be seen above.

Shop Small St. Bernard participants include retailers, restaurants, pharmacies, fitness centers and a variety of specialty stores. A complete list of businesses and details can be found here.