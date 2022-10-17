49 Ochsner Health Nurses Nominated for Nightingale Awards
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Nurses Foundation recently announced the nominations of 49 Ochsner Health nurses for its annual Nightingale Awards, which recognizes excellence in nursing across 18 award categories, including the Louisiana State Nurses Association Hall of Fame. These prestigious awards honor nurses for their leadership, outstanding work and commitment to the nursing practice.
“The nominees are nominated by their peers – making this among the most special recognitions a nurse can receive. Every nominee is an example of a highly skilled nurse who demonstrates exceptional professionalism in their field coupled with a deep sense of caring and compassion,” said Tracey P. Moffatt, chief nursing officer and vice president for quality, Ochsner Health. “To have 49 Ochsner nurses nominated for this year’s Nightingale Awards is inspiring and a result of the skills, care and support our nurses provide as vital members of patient care teams.”
As the largest working profession in healthcare, the nursing community is essential to the cohesive functioning of our U.S. healthcare industry.
“Nurses at Ochsner, including the 49 nominees, are an elite group who bring innovation, clinical research, care redesign, new technology and clinical care at the highest level resulting in exceptional, high-quality, compassionate care,” said Moffatt.
With a total of 179 nurses nominated from across Louisiana, this will be the largest number of nominees in the 21 years of the event. The winners will be announced during the Nightingale Awards Gala held on Oct. 29 at Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Health is pleased to recognize this year’s 2022 Nightingale Awards Nominees:
Advanced Practice Registered Nurse
Melinda Orellana, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center
Dreshellia Branch, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge
Kandice Hunter, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center
Brittney Kerrigan, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center
Clinical Nurse Educator of the Year
Jenifer Ducoing, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center
Clinical Practice Nurse of the Year
Alicia Malley, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center/ CRSC
Amy Avery, Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore
David Dupree, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Contribution to Quality
Lxchelle Arceneaux, Ochsner Health System Nursing
Tracy Bynum, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans
Craig Pennington, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans
Holly Spath, Ochsner Health Center – Slidell
Hall of Fame
Elsie Meaux, Ochsner Lafayette General, Retired
Shontisha Johnson, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center
Nursing Administrator of the Year
Cassey Alexander, Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore
Ecoee Rooney, Ochsner Health System Nursing
Tracey Moffatt, Ochsner Health
Stephanie DeBarbieris, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge
Deidra Dudley, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus
Sarah Marr, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Krystal Player, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Nursing Educator of the Year
Dawn Bernard, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Outstanding Community Achievement by an RN
Charlene Ho, Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove
Karen Wyble, Ochsner Lafayette General
Fran Green, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
David Dupree, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Registered Nurse Mentor of the Year
Ecoee Rooney, Ochsner Health System Nursing
Heath Leeper, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
William Broussard, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center
Krystal Player, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Violet Reyes, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Registered Nurse of the Year
Kayla Hecker, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center
Carolyn Gilcrease, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center
Tia Vilardo, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans
Angela Beaty, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Evin Stapleton, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center
Bonnie Godette, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center
Rookie of the Year
Jade Monus, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge
Kiesha Sinceno, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus
Riley Davis, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center
School Admin of the Year
Krystal Player-Jackson, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center
Hospital of the Year (60 beds)
Ochsner St. Anne Hospital
Hospital of the Year (61-160 beds)
Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge
Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus
Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
Ochsner St. Mary
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center
Hospital of the Year (161-greater beds)
Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center