49 Ochsner Health Nurses Nominated for Nightingale Awards

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Nurses Foundation recently announced the nominations of 49 Ochsner Health nurses for its annual Nightingale Awards, which recognizes excellence in nursing across 18 award categories, including the Louisiana State Nurses Association Hall of Fame. These prestigious awards honor nurses for their leadership, outstanding work and commitment to the nursing practice.

“The nominees are nominated by their peers – making this among the most special recognitions a nurse can receive. Every nominee is an example of a highly skilled nurse who demonstrates exceptional professionalism in their field coupled with a deep sense of caring and compassion,” said Tracey P. Moffatt, chief nursing officer and vice president for quality, Ochsner Health. “To have 49 Ochsner nurses nominated for this year’s Nightingale Awards is inspiring and a result of the skills, care and support our nurses provide as vital members of patient care teams.”

As the largest working profession in healthcare, the nursing community is essential to the cohesive functioning of our U.S. healthcare industry.

“Nurses at Ochsner, including the 49 nominees, are an elite group who bring innovation, clinical research, care redesign, new technology and clinical care at the highest level resulting in exceptional, high-quality, compassionate care,” said Moffatt.

With a total of 179 nurses nominated from across Louisiana, this will be the largest number of nominees in the 21 years of the event. The winners will be announced during the Nightingale Awards Gala held on Oct. 29 at Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge.

Ochsner Health is pleased to recognize this year’s 2022 Nightingale Awards Nominees:

Advanced Practice Registered Nurse

Melinda Orellana, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Dreshellia Branch, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

Kandice Hunter, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center

Brittney Kerrigan, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center

Clinical Nurse Educator of the Year

Jenifer Ducoing, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Clinical Practice Nurse of the Year

Alicia Malley, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center/ CRSC

Amy Avery, Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore

David Dupree, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Contribution to Quality

Lxchelle Arceneaux, Ochsner Health System Nursing

Tracy Bynum, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Craig Pennington, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Holly Spath, Ochsner Health Center – Slidell

Hall of Fame

Elsie Meaux, Ochsner Lafayette General, Retired

Shontisha Johnson, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center

Nursing Administrator of the Year

Cassey Alexander, Ochsner Medical Center – Northshore

Ecoee Rooney, Ochsner Health System Nursing

Tracey Moffatt, Ochsner Health

Stephanie DeBarbieris, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

Deidra Dudley, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus

Sarah Marr, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Krystal Player, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Nursing Educator of the Year

Dawn Bernard, Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Outstanding Community Achievement by an RN

Charlene Ho, Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove

Karen Wyble, Ochsner Lafayette General

Fran Green, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

David Dupree, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Registered Nurse Mentor of the Year

Ecoee Rooney, Ochsner Health System Nursing

Heath Leeper, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

William Broussard, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

Krystal Player, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Violet Reyes, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Registered Nurse of the Year

Kayla Hecker, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Carolyn Gilcrease, Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Tia Vilardo, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Angela Beaty, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Evin Stapleton, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center

Bonnie Godette, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

Rookie of the Year

Jade Monus, Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

Kiesha Sinceno, Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus

Riley Davis, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Monroe Medical Center

School Admin of the Year

Krystal Player-Jackson, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center

Hospital of the Year (60 beds)

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital

Hospital of the Year (61-160 beds)

Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge

Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center

Ochsner St. Mary

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center

Hospital of the Year (161-greater beds)

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center