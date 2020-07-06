41st Annual Tulane Business Forum Will Be Online

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business announced that the 41st Annual Tulane Business Forum, titled “Waves of Change: Reimagining Business Growth Through a Crisis,” will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 17 on WebinarJam.

More details to come but speakers will include Oracle’s Jim Priestley, Adam F. Weissenberg of Deloitte and Joel Wood from the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers. More forum information will be announced in August. Visit www.tulanebusinessforum.com for updated program, speaker and sponsor information.





