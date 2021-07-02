3rd Annual P.O.W.E.R. Plates to Celebrate Women in Hospitality

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — At a joint news conference today Louisiana Hospitality Foundation (LHF) and Fidelity Bank announced a month-long celebration of women in the hospitality industry with the launch of their third annual P.O.W.E.R. Plates campaign. The month-long celebration of women in the hospitality industry is part of Fidelity’s “Potential of Women Entrepreneurs Realized” (P.O.W.E.R.) program.

This year, LHF and Fidelity Bank more than tripled the number of participating businesses as the P.O.W.E.R. Plates program has expanded to a record 64 women-led companies in New Orleans, the Northshore and Baton Rouge. This year’s program is sponsored by Neat Wines. The goal of the program is to raise awareness and drive business to these women-led restaurants, hotels and bars across South Louisiana as the hospitality industry continues to recover from the impacts of the COVID pandemic.

“The Louisiana hospitality industry and their workers are back and ready to welcome guests! The P.O.W.E.R. Plates mission is to help support this critical industry and to women who own or manage the restaurants and bars we have all come to know and love,” said Elizabeth Broekman, Fidelity Bank Director of P.O.W.E.R. “In addition, we’re raising awareness for the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation which provides financial assistance for Louisiana’s hospitality industry workers during emergencies.”

Guests who visit any of the 64 restaurants and bars enrolled in the program can choose the special P.O.W.E.R. Plates featured dish or drink and have $1 donated to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation. Fidelity Bank will match donations up to $2,500. The 64 participating restaurants can be found by visiting www.power-plates.com.

This year, officials also announced five in-person events starting with today’s sold out Kickoff Breakfast at Birdy’s Behind the Bower. The remaining P.O.W.E.R. Plates events include:

Friday, July 9: Northshore Luncheon with Desi Vega Steakhouse at Apres Lounge

Wednesday, July 14: Happy Hour at Los Jefes Grill

Wednesday, July 21: Southshore Luncheon at Windsor Court

Wednesday, July 28: Women & Whiskey Wednesday at The Sazerac House

“Women in Louisiana’s hospitality industry have tremendous talent and provide important leadership for the industry as a whole,” said LHF Executive Director Jennifer Kelley. “Programs like Fidelity Bank’s P.O.W.E.R. are crucial in bringing women to the forefront and highlighting their successes, and P.O.W.E.R. Plates is the perfect way to showcase these amazing women in hospitality.”

For more information, a list of participating businesses and more, visit www.power-plates.com.