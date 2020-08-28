38 Stone Pigman Attorneys Recognized as ‘Best Lawyers’ or ‘Ones to Watch’

NEW ORLEANS – Best Lawyers has recognized 38 attorneys from New Orleans-based law firm Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann for multiple award categories in 2021.

“We are proud to see so many of our members and associates receive well-deserved recognition for their outstanding work,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee. “Inclusion in Best Lawyers 2021 edition is a testament to their exceptional knowledge and experience in their areas of practice; being recognized by our peers in the legal community speaks volumes to the quality of service we provide to our clients.”

The Best Lawyers in America selected Joe Caverly for mergers and acquisitions law and Wayne Lee for insurance law as 2021 “Lawyers of the Year” in New Orleans. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as “Lawyer of the Year.”

Thirty-three attorneys, representing 37 areas of law, were selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America, a directory that highlights top legal talent in the U.S. Five attorneys were selected for the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. These awards are recognitions given to attorneys early in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice. Barbra Barnett, Edward Bukaty, Tina Hebert, Annie McBride and Justin Swaim will appear in this first edition representing 11 areas of law.

