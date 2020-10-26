$3,353 Monthly Cost of Living in St. Tammany Highest in Louisiana

Photo from the St. Tammany Parish Government Facebook page.

BATON ROUGE – Residents of St. Tammany Parish need to make $3,353 every month to maintain a modest standard of living, making it the most expensive place in Louisiana to live, according to an analysis from 24/7 Wall St.

The Economic Policy Institute’s Family Budget Calculator was used to determine the local cost of living, which includes housing, food, health care, transportation and other necessities. In many of the locations identified, housing costs can account for more than 30 percent of these expenses.

The monthly housing cost in St. Tammany Parish was $791. And the median household income in the region stood at $67,706.

The 24/7 Wall St. analysis ranked counties and parishes by estimating the cost of living for a single adult resident to have a modest quality of life.

—

Most Expensive Regions in Each State

State Most Expensive County/Parish to Live In Monthly Cost of Living Monthly Housing Costs Median Annual Household Income May 2020 Jobless Rate Alabama Shelby $3,577 $841 $75,761 6.5% Alaska Denali Borough $4,362 $1,087 $84,196 14.7% Arizona Coconino $3,611 $816 $57,616 11.7% Arkansas Saline $3,066 $643 $62,152 8.1% California San Mateo $6,391 $2,228 $113,776 11.1% Colorado Douglas $4,328 $1,302 $115,314 8.2% Connecticut Fairfield $3,978 $1,097 $92,969 9.3% Delaware New Castle $3,522 $873 $70,996 14.9% Florida Monroe $4,000 $1,001 $67,023 17.7% Georgia Forsyth $3,993 $1,085 $101,743 7.3% Hawaii Kalawao $4,565 $1,174 $61,875 N/A Idaho Blaine $3,711 $779 $51,968 14.9% Illinois McHenry $3,806 $981 $84,803 13.3% Indiana Hamilton $3,314 $774 $94,644 7.5% Iowa Story $3,216 $633 $54,554 6.9% Kansas Riley $3,458 $809 $49,910 7.9% Kentucky Oldham $3,134 $672 $97,597 9.1% Louisiana St. Tammany $3,353 $791 $67,706 12.3% Maine Cumberland $3,770 $974 $69,708 10.3% Maryland Calvert $4,866 $1,522 $104,301 7.7% Massachusetts Nantucket $4,337 $1,282 $105,171 17.3% Michigan Leelanau $3,595 $688 $63,831 17.1% Minnesota Washington $3,551 $903 $92,376 9.2% Mississippi Madison $3,335 $738 $71,690 10.0% Missouri Andrew $3,207 $576 $55,683 5.3% Montana Madison $3,627 $720 $50,247 7.4% Nebraska Arthur $3,642 $549 $43,854 3.5% Nevada Churchill $3,472 $733 $51,514 8.3% New Hampshire Rockingham $3,527 $943 $90,429 14.6% New Jersey Hunterdon $4,108 $1,089 $112,535 11.1% New Mexico Harding $3,214 $564 $30,875 3.0% New York Putnam $5,181 $1,511 $102,186 10.6% North Carolina Camden $3,993 $880 $63,349 8.3% North Dakota Dunn $3,970 $1,003 $70,500 6.6% Ohio Hocking $3,150 $607 $50,000 11.0% Oklahoma Ells $3,406 $565 $52,705 8.2% Oregon Clackamas $3,965 $1,115 $76,597 13.1% Pennsylvania Chester $3,833 $1,007 $96,726 9.6% Rhode Island Newport $3,503 $943 $77,237 13.9% South Carolina Beaufort $3,649 $878 $63,110 11.3% South Dakota Custer $3,214 $591 $55,472 11.1% Tennessee Williamson $3,737 $1,013 $109,026 7.4% Texas Fort Bend $3,629 $1,048 $95,561 12.8% Utah Summit $3,613 $827 $100,453 16.9% Vermont Grand Isle $3,999 $944 $69,583 12.5% Virginia Fairfax $4,959 $1,707 $121,133 8.8% Washington King $3,787 $1,167 $89,418 14.3% West Virginia Jefferson $3,502 $760 $76,503 10.0% Wisconsin St. Croix $3,415 $697 $81,124 13.8% Wyoming Teton $3,942 $882 $83,831 15.0%

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Reported by the Center Square