$3,353 Monthly Cost of Living in St. Tammany Highest in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – Residents of St. Tammany Parish need to make $3,353 every month to maintain a modest standard of living, making it the most expensive place in Louisiana to live, according to an analysis from 24/7 Wall St.
The Economic Policy Institute’s Family Budget Calculator was used to determine the local cost of living, which includes housing, food, health care, transportation and other necessities. In many of the locations identified, housing costs can account for more than 30 percent of these expenses.
The monthly housing cost in St. Tammany Parish was $791. And the median household income in the region stood at $67,706.
The 24/7 Wall St. analysis ranked counties and parishes by estimating the cost of living for a single adult resident to have a modest quality of life.
—
Most Expensive Regions in Each State
|State
|Most Expensive County/Parish to Live In
|Monthly Cost of Living
|Monthly Housing Costs
|Median Annual Household Income
|May 2020 Jobless Rate
|Alabama
|Shelby
|$3,577
|$841
|$75,761
|6.5%
|Alaska
|Denali Borough
|$4,362
|$1,087
|$84,196
|14.7%
|Arizona
|Coconino
|$3,611
|$816
|$57,616
|11.7%
|Arkansas
|Saline
|$3,066
|$643
|$62,152
|8.1%
|California
|San Mateo
|$6,391
|$2,228
|$113,776
|11.1%
|Colorado
|Douglas
|$4,328
|$1,302
|$115,314
|8.2%
|Connecticut
|Fairfield
|$3,978
|$1,097
|$92,969
|9.3%
|Delaware
|New Castle
|$3,522
|$873
|$70,996
|14.9%
|Florida
|Monroe
|$4,000
|$1,001
|$67,023
|17.7%
|Georgia
|Forsyth
|$3,993
|$1,085
|$101,743
|7.3%
|Hawaii
|Kalawao
|$4,565
|$1,174
|$61,875
|N/A
|Idaho
|Blaine
|$3,711
|$779
|$51,968
|14.9%
|Illinois
|McHenry
|$3,806
|$981
|$84,803
|13.3%
|Indiana
|Hamilton
|$3,314
|$774
|$94,644
|7.5%
|Iowa
|Story
|$3,216
|$633
|$54,554
|6.9%
|Kansas
|Riley
|$3,458
|$809
|$49,910
|7.9%
|Kentucky
|Oldham
|$3,134
|$672
|$97,597
|9.1%
|Louisiana
|St. Tammany
|$3,353
|$791
|$67,706
|12.3%
|Maine
|Cumberland
|$3,770
|$974
|$69,708
|10.3%
|Maryland
|Calvert
|$4,866
|$1,522
|$104,301
|7.7%
|Massachusetts
|Nantucket
|$4,337
|$1,282
|$105,171
|17.3%
|Michigan
|Leelanau
|$3,595
|$688
|$63,831
|17.1%
|Minnesota
|Washington
|$3,551
|$903
|$92,376
|9.2%
|Mississippi
|Madison
|$3,335
|$738
|$71,690
|10.0%
|Missouri
|Andrew
|$3,207
|$576
|$55,683
|5.3%
|Montana
|Madison
|$3,627
|$720
|$50,247
|7.4%
|Nebraska
|Arthur
|$3,642
|$549
|$43,854
|3.5%
|Nevada
|Churchill
|$3,472
|$733
|$51,514
|8.3%
|New Hampshire
|Rockingham
|$3,527
|$943
|$90,429
|14.6%
|New Jersey
|Hunterdon
|$4,108
|$1,089
|$112,535
|11.1%
|New Mexico
|Harding
|$3,214
|$564
|$30,875
|3.0%
|New York
|Putnam
|$5,181
|$1,511
|$102,186
|10.6%
|North Carolina
|Camden
|$3,993
|$880
|$63,349
|8.3%
|North Dakota
|Dunn
|$3,970
|$1,003
|$70,500
|6.6%
|Ohio
|Hocking
|$3,150
|$607
|$50,000
|11.0%
|Oklahoma
|Ells
|$3,406
|$565
|$52,705
|8.2%
|Oregon
|Clackamas
|$3,965
|$1,115
|$76,597
|13.1%
|Pennsylvania
|Chester
|$3,833
|$1,007
|$96,726
|9.6%
|Rhode Island
|Newport
|$3,503
|$943
|$77,237
|13.9%
|South Carolina
|Beaufort
|$3,649
|$878
|$63,110
|11.3%
|South Dakota
|Custer
|$3,214
|$591
|$55,472
|11.1%
|Tennessee
|Williamson
|$3,737
|$1,013
|$109,026
|7.4%
|Texas
|Fort Bend
|$3,629
|$1,048
|$95,561
|12.8%
|Utah
|Summit
|$3,613
|$827
|$100,453
|16.9%
|Vermont
|Grand Isle
|$3,999
|$944
|$69,583
|12.5%
|Virginia
|Fairfax
|$4,959
|$1,707
|$121,133
|8.8%
|Washington
|King
|$3,787
|$1,167
|$89,418
|14.3%
|West Virginia
|Jefferson
|$3,502
|$760
|$76,503
|10.0%
|Wisconsin
|St. Croix
|$3,415
|$697
|$81,124
|13.8%
|Wyoming
|Teton
|$3,942
|$882
|$83,831
|15.0%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.
Reported by the Center Square