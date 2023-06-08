NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber returns to our nation’s capital Sept. 12-15, for the annual Washington D.C. Fly-In! Throughout the trip, participants have an opportunity to learn about key issues facing the Greater New Orleans region and meet with members of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation. The Fly-In is vital for discussing important business issues with Jefferson Parish’s congressional delegation and other federal officials.
Where:
Washington, D.C.
Attendees will stay at
the Waldorf Astoria, Washington DC
When:
Tuesday, September 12 –
Friday, September 1
Cost:
All Inclusive Package: $3,000
Meet Us At Fly-In: $2,700
Click here for more information and to register.