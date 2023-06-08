NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Jefferson Chamber returns to our nation’s capital Sept. 12-15, for the annual Washington D.C. Fly-In! Throughout the trip, participants have an opportunity to learn about key issues facing the Greater New Orleans region and meet with members of Louisiana’s Congressional Delegation. The Fly-In is vital for discussing important business issues with Jefferson Parish’s congressional delegation and other federal officials.

Where:

Washington, D.C.

Attendees will stay at

the Waldorf Astoria, Washington DC

When:

Tuesday, September 12 –

Friday, September 1

Cost:

All Inclusive Package: $3,000

Meet Us At Fly-In: $2,700

Click here for more information and to register.