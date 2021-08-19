31 Stone Pigman Attorneys Named 2022 ‘Best Lawyers’
NEW ORLEANS – Best Lawyers, a peer-review guide to the legal profession, named 31 Stone Pigman attorneys representing 38 areas of law to its 2022 list of Best Lawyers in America on Thursday.
Five Stone Pigman attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year” in New Orleans. Awardees for Best Lawyers 2022: “Lawyers of the Year” include:
- Joe Caverly – Venture Capital Law
- Laura Walker Plunkett – Trusts and Estates
- Michael Schneider – Land Use and Zoning Law
- Noel Darce – Energy Regulatory Law
- Scott Whittaker – Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Four up-and-coming attorneys were named to the 2022 list of “The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.” They include:
- Barbra Barnett – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Ed Bukaty – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law and Securities Regulation
- Tina Hebert – Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Project Finance Law and Real Estate Law
- Justin Swaim – Administrative Regulatory Law and Energy Law
“This is an extraordinary number of attorneys for us to have on such a prestigious list,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee. “I think this recognition speaks to the breadth of our knowledge, experience and skill in the practice of law in Louisiana.”
The following attorneys were also recognized by Best Lawyers:
- Hirschel Abbott – Litigation – Trusts and Estates
- Steve Bullock – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Intellectual Property
- Doug Cochran – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law
- John Colbert – Tax Law
- Mike Fontham – Appellate Practice, Energy Law
- Jay Gulotta – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action Defendants
- Kathryn Knight – Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- John Landis – Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Mike Landry – Corporate Law
- Wayne Lee – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Heather Lonian – Commercial Litigation
- Paul Masinter – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Securities
- Brett Mason – Insurance Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Larry Orlansky – Commercial Litigation, Gaming Law, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Securities
- Edward Poitevent – Energy Law, Oil and Gas Law
- David Rieveschl – Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law
- Dana Shelton – Energy Regulatory Law, Utilities Law
- James Slaton – Real Estate Law
- Susan Talley – Banking and Finance Law, Project Finance Law, Real Estate Law
- Peter Thomson – Admiralty and Maritime Law
- Bill Treeby – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental
- Michael Walshe – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation
- Nick Wehlen – Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Securities
- Rachel Wendt Wisdom – Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions Defendants
- Phil Wittmann – Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Family Law, Litigation – Environmental, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Paul Zimmering – Energy Law