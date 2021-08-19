31 Stone Pigman Attorneys Named 2022 ‘Best Lawyers’

NEW ORLEANS – Best Lawyers, a peer-review guide to the legal profession, named 31 Stone Pigman attorneys representing 38 areas of law to its 2022 list of Best Lawyers in America on Thursday.

Five Stone Pigman attorneys were named “Lawyer of the Year” in New Orleans. Awardees for Best Lawyers 2022: “Lawyers of the Year” include:

Joe Caverly – Venture Capital Law

Laura Walker Plunkett – Trusts and Estates

Michael Schneider – Land Use and Zoning Law

Noel Darce – Energy Regulatory Law

Scott Whittaker – Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Four up-and-coming attorneys were named to the 2022 list of “The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.” They include:

Barbra Barnett – Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Ed Bukaty – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Governance and Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Real Estate Law and Securities Regulation

Tina Hebert – Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Project Finance Law and Real Estate Law

Justin Swaim – Administrative Regulatory Law and Energy Law

“This is an extraordinary number of attorneys for us to have on such a prestigious list,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s management committee. “I think this recognition speaks to the breadth of our knowledge, experience and skill in the practice of law in Louisiana.”

The following attorneys were also recognized by Best Lawyers: