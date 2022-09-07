Letter from the President

Welcome to the Q3 issue of REGION Magazine!

Greater New Orleans has never looked so promising for young people seeking a high-wage, high-demand career. It is a great time to be a job seeker. But the flip-side is that businesses need qualified workers. With this mind, GNO, Inc. has developed a range of demand-driven workforce programs. One of the programs that has had the most impact is our WISE Women (Women in the STEM Economy) initiative, that exposes some of the best and brightest female students in the region to the companies that hire STEM workers and to ensure they have the right training for these jobs.

In a continued focus on planning for the future, GNO, Inc. is happy to unveil NeuroNOLA, a group of over a dozen healthcare providers, education institutions, nonprofit organizations, and private companies who are united in a commitment to creating a hub for the research and treatment of neurodegenerative disease in New Orleans. We are going to make Greater New Orleans the “MD Anderson of Alzheimer’s.” The result will be thousands of lives improved, and jobs created.

Finally, we are looking ahead to the impact of “Web3” on our culture bearers and artists, and how these new technologies will allow the creativity generated from our community to take advantage of new income and distribution streams.

Thank you for your support,

Michael Hecht

GNO, Inc. President & CEO