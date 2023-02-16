300 New Blue Bikes Will Help Carnival Revelers Get Around

NEW ORLEANS — From the Blue Krewe:

The Blue Krewe has recently added 300 new pedal-assist e-bikes to the Blue Bikes fleet.

“Whether you’re here for a good time or a long time, Blue Bikes is the go-to way to get around town this Mardi Gras!” said Patrick Urbine, community engagement manager of Blue Krewe, the local nonprofit that operates and manages Blue Bikes. “We encourage all riders to download the Blue Bikes Nola app onto their phones before heading out so you’re ready to pedal to the parade. The app shows you where Blue Bikes hubs are located and the system map so you can plan to end your trip within our service area.”

The nonprofit encourages everyone to keep safety in mind.

“Wear a secure helmet while riding Blue Bikes to protect against head injuries,” said Dr. Jeremy Wigginton, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana medical director. “As you ride, be mindful of other vehicles and pedestrians sharing the road with you, and follow all traffic laws. If you are wearing masks or costumes that cover your eyes, take those off while you’re riding so you have a clear view.”

Additional safe cycling tips can be found in the 2020 New Orleans Bike Map and Guide to Safe Cycling issued by the City of New Orleans, Bike Easy, the New Orleans Regional Planning Commission and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.