3 Startups to Compete for $50k During Idea Village Pitch Competition

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village has announced the return of its live, high-stakes pitch competition, IDEApitch, and the three emerging startups selected as finalists to compete for a $50,000 investment prize.

The three competitors are:

Something Borrowed Blooms – Founded by cousins Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan, Something Borrowed Blooms seeks to revolutionize the wedding flower industry by offering premium silk flowers to rent, saving customers up to 70% of traditional costs and offering a more sustainable product.

Hampr – Founded by Lafayette-based working mother of two, Laurel Hess, Hampr is an on-demand laundry app with a subscription model that offers next-day wash/dry/fold services.

Spot2Nite – Founded by Sam Bruner and Terry Broussard, Spot2Nite offers users the ability to find and book vacant RV camping spots that meet their needs and criteria.

“The three founders on stage have incredible stories, have tapped into unmet market need in innovative ways, and are building technology driven companies that represent tremendous economic potential for our region,” said Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village. “We’re excited to enable these three early-stage startups to share their stories with our community while competing for an investment prize.”

A free, virtual event open to the public, IDEApitch takes place during New Orleans Entrepreneur Week. Presented by Entergy’s innovation lab, KeyString Labs, the competition will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. Friday, March 26 at the Broadside.

Following each pitch, the founders will have a chance to answer a live rapid-fire Q&A from a panel of judges:

Sevetri Wilson – Founder and CEO | Resilia

Libby Fischer – COO | SchoolMint

Scott Wolfe – Founder and CEO | Levelset

Matt Wisdom – VP of 3D Strategy | Shutterstock

Gary Solomon Sr. – Chairman of the Board, Crescent Bank

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for those wishing to watch the pitch competition in person as part of a live broadcast audience at NOEW @ Night’s Friday closing party presented by Revelry. Attendees can purchase the “VIP Upgrade” during registration to get tickets for the outdoors, socially distanced event at The Broadside. Sheba Turk will serve as emcee for the event with music by DJ Raj Smoove.

NOEW 2021 will host over 60 sessions featuring notable speakers and thought leaders, including Chef Nina Compton, Brad Feld, Christina Wallace, Walter Isaacson, Marlon Nichols, Patrick Comer and more.

View the current list of speakers, events and register at www.NOEW.org. While access to NOEW’s virtual events are free and open to the public, attendees must register and are encouraged to do so in advance online.