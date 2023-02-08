3 New Restaurants Coming to Lakeside Food Court

METAIRIE, La. – The Lakeside Shopping Center food court will welcome three new restaurants this year. The first will be DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, a fast-casual concept that offers “high-quality local ingredients with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.” The others are Reginelli’s Pizzeria and Haagen-Dazs Ice Cream, both opening in partnership with Brent Laliberte.

“We are eager to bring two strong brands into Lakeside,” said Laliberte, president of Fly Investment Group, in a press release. “This is the premier shopping destination in Louisiana, and we look forward to expanding the food court offerings.”

In 1996, Reginelli’s opened its first location on Magazine Street. The Lakeside location will offer pizza by the slice, whole pies and Detroit-style pizza along with salads, sandwiches and weekly lunch specials.

Lakeside’s Haagen-Dazs will offer more than 24 flavors of ice cream and sorbet along with shakes, “dazzler” sundaes and ice cream bars. Both restaurants are set to open in the summer.

Also in the food court, Mandarin Express recently transitioned to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, and plans to remodel the current location with a focus on enhancing Pei Wei’s handcrafted dishes.

Lakeside Shopping Center features more than 100 stores and is anchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney. It has more than 1.2 million square feet of retail space.