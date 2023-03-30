3 New Orleans Restaurants on List of 2023 James Beard Nominees

NEW YORK – On March 29, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 restaurant and chef award nominees, leadership award winners, and humanitarian of the year and lifetime achievement honorees, in advance of the James Beard Awards ceremonies in June, presented by Capital One.

The list includes two chefs from New Orleans. Serigne Mbaye, of Dakar NOLA, is nominated in the best emerging chef category. And Ana Castro, of Lengua Madre, is nominated for best emerging chef in the South.

In addition, Mid-City staple Angelo Brocato Ice Cream & Confectionery is nominated in the best bakery category, which recognizes a “baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.”

The full list of nominees, winners, and honorees can be found on the James Beard Foundation website.

The nominees were announced during a live ceremony at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, Tenn.

“The James Beard Awards celebrate outstanding achievement and exceptional culinary talent, as well as all those doing incredible work on behalf of our communities and wider food system. This year’s nominees, winners and honorees are inspiring exemplars of that,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of James Beard Foundation. “We congratulate all those recognized today and look forward to celebrating them at another exciting Awards Weekend in Chicago this June.”

The James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a “demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive,” said a spokesperson.