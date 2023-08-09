3 New Members Appointed to LSU Mineral Law Institute Advisory Council

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — LSU Law is pleased to announce that three new members have been appointed to the 35-member advisory council of the LSU Mineral Law Institute, which is based at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. The new members, who each began a three-year term on July 1, are:

Colleen Jarrott of New Orleans is a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson. She earned her J.D. from the Catholic University of America in 2002.

Andrew D. Martin of Shreveport is a member of Davidson, Summers. He earned his J.D. from LSU in 2012.

Paul B. Simon of Lafayette is a member of Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan. He earned his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 2010.

The LSU Mineral Law Institute Advisory Council is composed of legal professionals in the energy sector, primarily from Louisiana but also from a few other energy-producing states such as Texas and Colorado. See the full list of advisory council members.

The advisory council is charged with assisting with the development of energy-related educational events as well as programming for the Annual Mineral Law Institute, which is the oldest annual conference dedicated to mineral law in the United States. The 71st annual Mineral Law Institute is scheduled to take place March 21-22, 2024, in Baton Rouge.

The LSU Mineral Law Institute was created in 1953 as a continuing legal education program. Through the Annual Mineral Law Institute and other events held throughout the year, the institute works to promote an understanding of the mineral law of Louisiana and neighboring states, and to facilitate the development of the law through educational activities.

The institute also works to support the Energy & Mineral Law Society student organization at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center and is part of the LSU John P. Laborde Energy Law Center, which offers several scholarships to LSU Law students who are interested in mineral and energy law. It also works in support of the Journal of Energy Law and Resources, one of three student-edited law journals of the Paul M. Hebert Law Center.

In 2014, the institute established the Distinguished Service Award in 2014 to honor individuals who have rendered extraordinary service to the LSU Mineral Law Institute or mineral law education. The award is not granted every year, but only when the advisory council determines that an individual’s service is deserving of special recognition. LSU Law alumnus (’73) and Adjunct Professor Patrick Ottinger was honored with the Distinguished Service Award in 2022.

LSU Law Professor Keith Hall serves as director of both the LSU Mineral Law Institute and the LSU John P. Laborde Energy Law Center, which is also based at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. Hall, who joined the LSU Law faculty in 2012, was appointed as the inaugural chair of Nesser Family Chair in Energy Law in 2021. He also holds the Campanile Charities Professor of Energy Law, and John P. Laborde Endowed Professorship in Energy Law 3 and 4 at LSU Law.