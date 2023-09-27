3 New Food Court Options Open in Lakeside Shopping Center

Photo courtesy of Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La. – Reginelli’s Pizzeria, Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream, and DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill are now open in Lakeside Shopping Center’s food court.

Reginelli’s and Häagen-Dazs opened in partnership with local businessman Brent Laliberte.

“Lakeside Shopping Center is a prime location for these concepts, and we look forward to our partnership with the mall,” said Laliberte, president of Fly Investment Group, in a press release.

Reginelli’s first opened in 1996 on Magazine Street. This new spot, located next to Smoothie King, offers pizza by the slice and whole pies, along with salads, sandwiches and weekly lunch specials. Häagen-Dazs, located next to Auntie Anne’s, offers over 24 flavors of ice cream and sorbet along with shakes, sundaes and ice cream bars.

DosBros, offering vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, is located next to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. This is DosBros’s first location in the New Orleans area.

Lakeside features more than 100 stores vanchored by Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney. It has more than 1.2 million square feet of retail space.