$250,000 Gift to Fund UNO College of Sciences

NEW ORLEANS – A $250,000 gift to the University of New Orleans College of Sciences from Michael and Judith Russell will fund two professorships and improvements to classrooms and labs, as well as bolster an existing scholarship already created in their names. Michael Russell is the former CEO of Eurofins Scientific, an international bioanalytical testing company with laboratory operations in the UNO Research and Technology Park. Judith Russell earned her bachelor’s degree in English from UNO.

“I am thankful for the incredible generosity of Mike and Judi Russell and their long-term support of faculty and students in the College of Sciences,” said Steve Johnson, dean of the College of Sciences. “They have provided valuable scholarships to students in the college. The support of two major professorships will be critical in retaining our outstanding faculty and the donation for teaching lab upgrades will enhance our recent renovation of the introductory chemistry labs.”

The Russells’ donation will be used to create two University of Louisiana System Foundation STEM professorships within UNO’s College of Sciences. The gift will also provide additional funding for the Michael and Judith Russell Endowed Scholarship in the College of Sciences, which was established in 2014. The merit-based scholarship is available to both undergraduate and graduate College of Sciences students, with preference given to students from the greater New Orleans area.

“UNO has been a vital part of the fabric of the region,” Michael Russell said. “My wife and I want to support the spirit and energy present in the faculty and students under the dynamic leadership of President John Nicklow so that the University can continue to produce the future leaders of Louisiana.”

The College of Sciences, which grants bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, encompasses the departments of biological sciences, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, mathematics, physics and psychology.