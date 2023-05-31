2023 Startup St. Bernard Application Deadline June 9

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The entry period is open for the ninth annual Startup St. Bernard competition, presented by the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation. Startup St. Bernard seeks out dedicated, enthusiastic entrepreneurs who want to grow their business to the next level. Entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the opportunity to pitch their business to a panel of judges. The entry period closes FRIDAY, JUNE 9 AT NOON.

Three finalists will be selected to “pitch” their business to a panel of judges on August 3. This year’s prize package is still being developed and will be announced soon. All three finalists will receive a cash prize of at least $5,000. Previous winners received prize packages valued at over $100,000. In the past, in-kind donations have included services ranging from legal and accounting to marketing and public relations.

The Startup St. Bernard Challenge is open to any business that will:

Locate their base of operations to St. Bernard Parish for at least 2 years

Improve St. Bernard Parish

Actively participate in the St. Bernard Parish entrepreneurial ecosystem

To qualify, entrants must be in business for five years or less or be an existing business creating a new division or entity, have yearly revenue under $1,000,000, and have five employees or less. Past Startup St. Bernard cash winners and nonprofit organizations are not eligible to enter.

The “Shark Tank” style public event is open to any business that meets the entry criteria and is passionate about joining St. Bernard Parish’s growing business community. Previous winners have been 40 Arpent Brewing Company, Christie’s Dreams Seafood, Reactive Digital Systems, LLC, Clean Course Meals, Schmelly’s Dirt Farm, CORE Louisiana Counseling & Recovery Center, Glass Half Full, and Ceres Plant Protein Cereal.

Judges will score entries based on the quality of the business plans and how the startups will improve St. Bernard by creating jobs, investing capital into the parish, providing needed products or services to the region, and/or contributing to the growth of the core Startup St. Bernard sectors: creative digital media, cultural arts/cultural economy, health and wellness, advanced manufacturing/value-added manufacturing, logistics, and the seafood industry.

The application is now live at startupstbernard.com.