Phala K. Mire, President & CEO

One of the most prolific entrepreneurial organizations in the country, the Women’s Business Enterprise Council South (WBEC South), a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), has fostered burgeoning women-owned businesses in New Orleans and the southern United States for nearly three decades.

“We are looking to achieve a point where there are no barriers to entry for women business owners in the public and private sector,” says Phala Mire, President and CEO of WBEC South. “As long as women are starting and growing businesses, we will continue to do the work that we do.”

WBEC South hosts their yearly Women’s Enterprise Summit & Awards Gala, September 20-21, 2023, in New Orleans; an event open to members and non-members where the finest business minds from across the country will mentor and educate a new generation of entrepreneurs.

“This is our largest annual event and a beautiful gathering of our entire stakeholder community in support of the growth of women’s business enterprises,” says Mire. “It will be two days jam-packed with panels, matchmakers, and expert sessions. Truly a great opportunity for women and businesses to get in front of decision-makers.”

Partnering with corporate titans such as Apple, Chevron, Caesars Entertainment, and Toyota, WBEC South is preparing women-owned enterprises for an influx of corporate spending in the region. “The beauty of our program is that we work with businesses across the spectrum, from start-ups to billion-dollar businesses, and are able to provide resources at every stage of business growth,” says Mire. “We want to encourage and support women in growing their businesses as large as they can be.”

