Val Grubb & Associates

Valerie M. Grubb; Keynote Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Executive Coach

“Once I found my way to New Orleans, I knew in my soul that this is where I belong – and that I want to do everything I can to support this community.”

National renowned business consultant and longtime NOLA resident Valerie Grubb found her way to the Crescent City via a circuitous route (with stops on the East Coast, on the West Coast, and in the Midwest) that has heightened her appreciation of this region’s unique strengths and personality.

“We have our own energy here,” Grubb says. “We don’t want to be LA or New York. We don’t want to be anybody but ourselves. And why should we? New Orleans is amazing!”

Engineering degree in hand, Val spent her early career in the aeronautics industry before earning an MBA and moving to the entertainment field, where she assisted with the creation of IAC/InterActiveCorp, then helped found the Oxygen Channel with Oprah Winfrey. In 2008 she decided to hang her own shingle and leverage the knowledge, experience, and perspective she’d gained in the corporate world to help others elevate their leadership skills. She has since developed Val Grubb & Associates into one of the most respected consulting practices in the nation and has become a highly sought-after keynote speaker.

A longtime member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce (and one of its board members since 2021), a past board member and president of the New Orleans Film Society, and a current member of numerous Mardi Gras krewes, Val is thrilled to contribute to the vibrant social scene and economy of the city she loves dearly.

“New Orleans allows you to be who you want to be,” Grubb says, “I want to help other individuals and organizations find their place and achieve success here, too.”

3436 Magazine Street, Suite 407 | New Orleans | 323-229-2263 | valgrubbandassociates.com