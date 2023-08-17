PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

[left] Roy Bruno; [top middle] Mateusz Dobrowski, Teddy Amar, and Andrew Jones; [bottom middle] Scott, Steven, and Paul Ballard; [right] Aubry Miller and Anthony Satterlee

A staple of the New Orleans culinary and cultural landscape, PJ’s Coffee celebrates 45 years of warm brews and iconic flavors. With a distinct flair for southern hospitality, PJ’s Coffee is expanding rapidly and the secret to this success, besides the irresistible small-batch coffee beans and crumbly beignets, is a fundamental belief in community and small-business entrepreneurship.

“I started out buying one of the original stores on Magazine Street, and now I have four stores seven years later,” says Aubrey Miller, a New Orleans Franchisee. “There is an exciting amount of growth opportunity.”

“I bought one of the original franchise locations twenty-two years ago,” says Anthony Satterlee, another long-time franchisee. “New Orleans was the coffee capital of the country for a long time, and owning a piece of that legacy was a no-brainer.”

PJ’s Coffee is synonymous with comfort and fine southern coffee, and as that brand loyalty only grows, franchisees are always looking for ways to give back to their communities.

“There are company-wide initiatives, but much philanthropic work is done on the local level,” says Miller, “I used to teach a financial literacy class to high school students around what I learned here with PJ’s Coffee.”

“We have a really good relationship with our educators and are constantly giving back,” says Anthony. “That kind of community approach is the backbone of the coffee business.”

With core values of homegrown hospitality and a rapidly expanding influence, PJ’s Coffee will forever be tied to its roots in the streets and people of New Orleans. And that spirit lives on in every fresh cup of coffee sold anywhere in the world.

