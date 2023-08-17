“We are proud of our work to tackle social determinants of health.”

One of the most prestigious and longest-operating healthcare institutions in the region, DePaul Community Health Centers of New Orleans (formerly Daughters of Charity Health Centers) is at the forefront of personalized care that breaks down barriers and builds up lives. With roots dating back nearly two hundred years, DePaul Community Health Centers has remained steadfastly dedicated to bolstering healthcare opportunities for the most underprivileged members of our community through targeted initiatives that focus on tackling the social and physical hurdles keeping our neighbors from proper care of mind, body, and spirit for their entire lifetime.

“We are proud of our work to tackle social determinants of health,” says Harold Ellis Clark, Vice President of Communications. “We have full-time community health workers who work with individuals throughout the city, prospective patients and current patients, to help them alleviate or improve some of those social determinants and establish a relationship with a primary care provider.”

A tradition of faith and service drives these healthcare professionals on their mission to serve the New Orleans community. Under the nearly two-decade leadership of Dr. Michael Griffin as President and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers of New Orleans, the organization has evolved into an all-encompassing healthcare provider, offering specialty services ranging from primary care, pediatric care, pharmacological care, HIV treatments, and even nutritional programs specifically for new mothers and children at local schools. This foundational pillar of the community hopes to continue its centuries-long mission until every member of our community has prime access to top-tier healthcare, which will have a lasting impact for generations to come.

3201 S. Carrollton | New Orleans | 504-207-3060 | depaulcommunityhealthcenters.org