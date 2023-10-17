Family-owned and operated for a decade, The Bookkeeper prides itself on providing innovative bookkeeping and CFO services to businesses in the Greater New Orleans area. More than numbers on a spreadsheet, the company’s mission is to provide comprehensive and impactful services to otherwise overwhelmed firms with an investment that runs deeper than most work-for-hire relationships. To that end, Managing Partners Faysal Tay and Hiba Saab Tay know the value of personability in the otherwise cold ecosystem of financial services.

“Our mission is to create long-term relationships with our clients and help them create financially viable and enduring businesses,” says Tay. “We help our clients unlock their potential and provide them the financial insight into their business to make the right decisions.”

Recently named as one of the best workplaces in New Orleans, The Bookkeeper’s mission is to grow its footprint throughout the Gulf South region, expanding its employee and client base to better serve its community.

“Our vision today is to grow within our current environment, and while we are looking to expand beyond, we don’t outsource anything,” says Tay, “There is a lot of local talent here, and we are sustaining our growth locally.”

Built upon the founding principles of integrity, diligence, impact, trust, and community, The Bookkeeper will continue to provide quality financial consulting services to New Orleans businesses and help spread the good news of profitability through the power of personal relationships and industry-proven results.

3901 Houma Blvd

504-521-1010

thebookkeeper.com