What does it take to be one of Biz New Orleans’ Executives of the Year? Each year we look at the biggest issues, the biggest stories of the year and we find the people behind them getting things done. We look for the leaders whose dedication to their region is evident. Those that are innovating and excelling in their field. The superstars.

This year, we recognize two leaders responsible for bringing back local institutions — one after two long years, the other after eight. We honor another that is at the top of his game, and the best at bringing the biggest games to our doorstep. While another continues to lead the largest and busiest mall in the region to success, even in a challenged marketplace. We honor a professional that has taken on multiple large roles in the community in order to address equity problems and another that is, quite literally, reaching for the stars.

Please join us in celebrating Biz New Orleans’ 2022 Executives of the Year.

Melissa Sawyer , CEO OF THE YEAR

Adam Anderson

“We deal with everything from sick crew members to wet grain to a ship going aground.”

Read More >

Jennifer Boland-Masterson

“The world got to see what our team here has accomplished.”

Read More >

Brian Lade

“What we’ve seen is a flight to quality. The better malls are doing quite well.”

Read More >

Dr. Takeisha Davis

“We have to make sure that our families and their communities are strong. They must have a base.”

Read More>

Quint Davis

“Bringing the festival back was one of the two greatest moments in my personal and professional life.”

Read More>

Jay Cicero

“We had a $100 million impact and proclaimed that the city was back.”

Read More>

CEO OF THE YEAR Melissa Sawyer

““I think we were just so tired of losing young people to violence, or to the criminal justice system. Too often kids only get help when they’re involved in a system, and I think we have a responsibility to do better.”

Read More>