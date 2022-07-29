2022 Healthy Business Award Applications Are Open

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce:

The chamber is accepting applications through Friday, July 29 for the annual LiveWell Jefferson Healthy Business Awards.

The awards “highlight and celebrate members who are actively engaged in healthy initiatives in the workplace and also provide ideas for healthy changes that can be made.” There are three categories of awards for which companies can apply. The companies selected in each category will be recognized in a presentation during the 2022 Worksite Wellness Summit!

Criteria:

Applicants must be members of the Jefferson Chamber. Organizations with representatives serving on the Chamber’s Health & Wellness Committee are not eligible to apply. Each submission will be reviewed by the Chamber’s Health & Wellness Committee.

Categories:

Most Creative

Is your company thinking outside of the box to inspire wellness among your employees? No matter the wellness program budget, companies nominated for this award are applying creative solutions to improve the physical, mental, financial or spiritual health of their employees.

Best Employee Led

Do your coworkers plan a monthly healthy potluck, or have a weekly meditation session in a conference room? Even if your company doesn’t have a budget for a wellness program and employees organize their own wellness ideas, nominate that company!

Up and Comer

Nominate a company whose wellness program is less than 2 years old and has hit the ground running. How has the company engaged their employees in the program?

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Has your company made an effort (or is planning to make an effort) to incorporate DEI into your wellness program? Examples include recruitment strategies, equity/diversity committees, celebrations of employee differences, or plans to assess your benefits package for equitable and inclusive holidays, family and medical leave, and individual needs.