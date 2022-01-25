2022 Directors Installed for the N.O. Metropolitan Association of Realtors

L to R: GSREIN President Juhmad Hollis, CID President Melissa Warren, NOMAR President David Favret

NEW ORLEANS – David Favret of Latter & Blum was sworn in as the 107th president of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors on Friday, Jan. 7 at The Higgins Hotel in New Orleans. Favret, a member of NOMAR since 2004, brings an extensive background in real estate and management to his new position.

Also installed at the event were Melissa Warren of Stirling Properties as the 2022 president of NOMAR’s Commercial Investment Division and Juhmad Hollis of Sil-loH Realty New Orleans as the 2022 president of the Gulf South Real Estate Information Network. Warren and Hollis have been NOMAR members since 2010 and 2017, respectively.

In addition to the presidents, directors for all three boards were also sworn in for their terms. The installations were administered by Louisiana Realtors President Eloise Gauthier of the Realtor Association of Acadiana.

Chartered in 1915, the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors is a nonprofit trade association with more than 6,700 members in 10 parishes: Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. John, St. James, St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa. The Association provides educational opportunities, industry advocacy and community service opportunities to its members.