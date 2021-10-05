2021 Study: Most Affordable Places to Live in Louisiana

NEW YORK – A new study from SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in Louisiana. The seventh annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income. Places where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location were considered the most affordable.

Rank City, State Avg. Closing Costs Annual Property Tax Annual Homeowner’s Insurance Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment Median Income Affordability Index 1 Galliano, LA $2,350 $484 $1,523 $5,231 $56,762 55.15 2 Franklin, LA $2,334 $347 $963 $3,309 $40,094 49.09 3 Carlyss, LA $2,542 $729 $1,301 $4,470 $49,619 47.97 4 Schriever, LA $2,310 $571 $1,410 $4,842 $35,528 47.31 5 Estelle, LA $2,513 $773 $1,918 $6,589 $68,051 47.31 6 Meraux, LA $2,588 $835 $2,064 $7,090 $63,305 46.81 7 Larose, LA $2,381 $532 $1,519 $5,218 $50,107 45.90 8 Woodmere, LA $2,425 $593 $1,620 $5,565 $54,363 45.63 9 Bayou Blue, LA $2,559 $820 $1,904 $6,539 $66,201 44.97 10 Patterson, LA $2,328 $312 $1,228 $4,220 $40,574 44.88

The methodology and interactive map can be found here.