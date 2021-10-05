2021 Study: Most Affordable Places to Live in Louisiana
NEW YORK – A new study from SmartAsset ranks the most affordable places to live in Louisiana. The seventh annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income. Places where home ownership costs were lowest relative to the median income in each location were considered the most affordable.
Check out the list below for additional details on how the top places in Louisiana ranked:
|Rank
|City, State
|Avg. Closing Costs
|Annual Property Tax
|Annual Homeowner’s Insurance
|Avg. Annual Mortgage Payment
|Median Income
|Affordability Index
|1
|Galliano, LA
|$2,350
|$484
|$1,523
|$5,231
|$56,762
|55.15
|2
|Franklin, LA
|$2,334
|$347
|$963
|$3,309
|$40,094
|49.09
|3
|Carlyss, LA
|$2,542
|$729
|$1,301
|$4,470
|$49,619
|47.97
|4
|Schriever, LA
|$2,310
|$571
|$1,410
|$4,842
|$35,528
|47.31
|5
|Estelle, LA
|$2,513
|$773
|$1,918
|$6,589
|$68,051
|47.31
|6
|Meraux, LA
|$2,588
|$835
|$2,064
|$7,090
|$63,305
|46.81
|7
|Larose, LA
|$2,381
|$532
|$1,519
|$5,218
|$50,107
|45.90
|8
|Woodmere, LA
|$2,425
|$593
|$1,620
|$5,565
|$54,363
|45.63
|9
|Bayou Blue, LA
|$2,559
|$820
|$1,904
|$6,539
|$66,201
|44.97
|10
|Patterson, LA
|$2,328
|$312
|$1,228
|$4,220
|$40,574
|44.88
The methodology and interactive map can be found here.