2021 Beignet Fest Cancelled

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The 2021 Beignet Fest planned for Saturday, Sept. 25 at New Orleans City Park has been cancelled due to the current surge of COVID-19.

Sherwood Collins, founder and executive director of Beignet Fest and the Tres Doux Foundation, released the following statement:

“The mission of the Tres Doux Foundation is to celebrate, embrace and enhance the lives of children with developmental delays and disabilities by presenting them as whole beings, and to support organizations that do the same. As such, we are dedicated to the health and safety of children of all abilities, and we feel it is best to cancel the 2021 Beignet Fest. We look forward to returning in 2022.

“In the meantime, our community could use your help. First and foremost, if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and have not received one, please get it now. Secondly, if you bought a ticket or planned to buy a ticket to the 2021 Beignet Fest, we ask you to consider donating that money to our foundation so we can make grants this year. As a father of a child on the autism spectrum, I set about to make a difference through Beignet Fest and the Tres Doux Foundation with the support of others like you. Together we have a chance to lend a hand to children who need extra help to make their way in the world. To donate, visit www.beignetfest.com. For those fans who have already purchased tickets, you will receive an email with information on how to get a refund or make a donation.

“To keep the spirit of the festival alive, we encourage would-be festival goers to ‘fest in place’ on Sept. 25 by visiting food vendors that were slated to participate in the event. You will have an opportunity to enjoy amazing beignet dishes and also help ease the financial blow the vendors are experiencing missing the festival for a second year in a row. Stay tuned for more details from food vendors to come on social media.

“We truly appreciate everyone’s support through these difficult times.”