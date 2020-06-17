2020 Parade of Homes Offers Virtual and ‘IRL’ Tours

NEW ORLEANS – The 2020 Parade of Homes presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans is being presented at various locations citywide and via virtual tours on July 11-12 and 18-19. The parade features a total of 25 homes. Twenty can be visited from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday of the parade. All 25 of the parade homes can be seen virtually using Matterport’s 3D virtual tour technology. To visit the Parade homes virtually, attendees are encouraged to download the free “New Orleans Parade of Homes” mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

This year’s Parade features homes in neighborhoods across the greater metro area, including Lakeview, Metairie, Old Jefferson, the Westbank, Kenner, Harahan, Luling, St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Belle Chasse. Attendees will see newly built energy-efficient homes featuring home automation, home theaters, outdoor kitchens, and the latest design trends, including new colors, natural materials and new ways to create healthier interior environments. They can also receive expert advice from the area’s trusted builders, lenders and real estate professionals.

“This year’s in-home and 3D virtual Parade offers a variety of homes in neighborhoods that reflect the diverse tastes and budgets of all potential homebuyers in our community,” said Randy Noel, founder of Reve Inc. and chairman of the 2020 Parade of Homes. “We are proud to showcase the work of our innovative builders, subcontractors and vendors, all who are not only building homes, but building strong relationships throughout the communities in which they serve.”

To ensure visitor safety during in-home visits, builders will be following all CDC and governmental guidelines, and have agreed to supply masks, hand sanitizer and to frequently sanitize all high-touch surfaces throughout the day.

A full list of homes and their locations can be found at www.hbagno.org/poh or at “New Orleans Parade of Homes” on the free mobile app. People choosing to visit homes can go to the Parade website for more information or pick up a copy of the print program from locations around town.





Comments

comments