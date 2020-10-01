2020 Louisiana Small Business Award Winners Announced

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the 2020 Louisiana Small Business Award winners. Small businesses that exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit of Louisiana were acknowledged as award-winners during a Sept. 30 virtual event hosted by LED Secretary Don Pierson.

“Louisiana is fortunate to have enterprising and innovative business leaders such as these Small Business Award winners,” Pierson said. “Small businesses account for 99 percent of all employers in Louisiana, and they employ more than half of our private-sector workforce. Our small business community plays a vital role in expanding and enhancing our economy, and we appreciate the significant contributions these leaders are making.”

LED and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network served 10,758 small businesses and individuals last year, directly resulting in 1,373 new jobs, 2,581 retained jobs and the launch of 179 new businesses representing more than $86 million in capital formation. The Small Business Award program recognizes top performers in a broad range of categories.

James J. Moore of Expert Maintenance & Construction Services in Prairieville was named Louisiana Small Business Person of the Year. The company was founded in 2005 as a janitorial and maintenance service with two employees and has expanded to include general construction, with 85 employees now on its payroll.

The 2020 Louisiana Small Business Award winners are:

SBA Champion Awards

Entrepreneurial Success Award

Melissa Hill

Niche Creative Studio

Lake Charles

Minority Business Champion

Corey Jack

Jack & Associates

Lafayette

Women in Business Champion

Renae Trahan

All-Star Signs & Specialties

Lafayette

Regional Awards

Region VI Prime Contractor of the Year Award

Keith Porta

APC Construction

Harvey

District SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center Award

Ada Womack-Bell

LSBDC Southern University

Baton Rouge

Region VI and District Women’s Business Center of Excellence Award

Klassi Duncan

Urban League of Louisiana

Women’s Business Resource Center

New Orleans

LED Entrepreneur Awards

LED Small and Emerging Business of the Year

Herman Marigny

Wing 7 Advanced Trucking, Leasing and Logistics

Lake Charles

LED Resiliency Award

Chad Perez

Pinnacle Security & Investigation

New Orleans

Andrea Jeanfreau

MedPharmics

Metairie

LEDC Bank of the Year

Bank of St. Francisville

St. Francisville

Hudson and Veteran Initiative Champions

Office of State Procurement Agencies Recognition

Department of Transportation and Development

Office of Lieutenant Governor

Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

Louisiana PTAC Government Contractor of the Year

Sean Warren

Native Engineers

Mandeville

MEP of Louisiana Small Business Award

Ron Mason

Mid South Extrusion

Monroe

NFIB Small Business Champion

Monique Chauvin

Mitch’s Flowers

New Orleans

USDA Rural Development Lender of the Year

Ken Hale

BOM Bank

Natchitoches

USDA Rural Development Borrower of the Year

CLHG-Leesville

and

Leesville Real Estate Holdings

Leesville

Small Business Person of the Year

James J. Moore

Expert Maintenance & Construction Services

Prairieville