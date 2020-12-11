2020 Lantern Awards Highlight Manufacturing Excellence In Louisiana

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Economic Development has announced the winners of the 2020 Lantern Awards honoring exemplary manufacturing companies across the state. LED said Lantern Award winners demonstrate excellence in manufacturing and outstanding service to their communities through the involvement of their businesses and employees. To safeguard personal health during the COVID-19 public health emergency, no in-person awards event will be staged in 2020. To formally recognize this year’s winners, LED Secretary Don Pierson will deliver Lantern Awards to the recipients in January.

“Manufacturing is the lifeblood of our economy,” Pierson said. “For over 40 years, Louisiana has formally recognized the tremendous value that manufacturing employers and their workforce bring to our communities. From civic involvement to the economic vitality that comes from well-paying jobs, manufacturing companies are the foundation of our success. During this challenging year of 2020, LED has steadfastly partnered with our elected officials, utilities and economic development organizations to provide the resources and support that our manufacturers need in order to thrive. These prestigious Lantern Awards recognize the ‘best-of-the-best’ of our Louisiana manufacturing companies.”

Lantern Award winners are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the contributions of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansion. Each business also must demonstrate sustainability by remaining in operation at least three years prior to the nomination.

The 2020 Lantern Award winners are:

Acadiana Region

ASH Industries Inc.

Lafayette

Bayou Region

Hanagriff’s Machine Shop

Centerville

Central Region

Kerotest Manufacturing Corp.

Mansura

Northeast Region

Panola Pepper Corp.

Lake Providence

Northwest Region

Ronpak Inc.

Shreveport

Southeast Region

Obatala Sciences Inc.

New Orleans

Southwest Region

Bayou Rum

Lacassine

Since LED launched the Lantern Awards in 1979, the program has recognized more than 300 Louisiana manufacturing businesses. LED also partners with the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association for the Lantern Awards recognition.

Award-winners receive lanterns handcrafted and donated by Bevolo Gas & Electric Lights of New Orleans. The lanterns have become an internationally recognized trademark of New Orleans, and Bevolo is the oldest and largest copper gas lantern manufacturer in the U.S., and the second-oldest in the world