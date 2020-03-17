2020 JEDCO Challenge Powered by Greater Lakeside Corporation Postponed Indefinitely

NEW ORLEANS – The COVID-19 situation has forced many businesses and organizations to make some very difficult decisions over the last several days, JEDCO included. The safety and well-being of our community and our staff is paramount today and every day. At this time, we feel it is best to indefinitely postpone the 2020 JEDCO Challenge, originally scheduled for May 21st at the Gretna Cultural Center. We will be focusing our efforts on providing our local businesses with updated resources and information related to the pandemic to minimize business disruption at this time.

It is our goal and our hope to host the 2020 JEDCO Challenge at a later date this year. We will continue to keep our business community abreast of this evolving situation.

In the meantime, should your business need support during this uncertain time, please reach out to JEDCO at 504-875-3908 or visit our COVID-19 Response webpage. We are monitoring the situation very closely and maintaining a list of resources and information on our website.

For questions related to the JEDCO Challenge please contact Kelsey Scram, JEDCO’s Director of Marketing & Innovation at 504-875-3927 or email her at kscram@jedco.org





