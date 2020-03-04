2,000 Positions to Fill at Tri-Parish Works Job Fair

SLIDELL – Tri-Parish Works will again host the Spring 2020 Job Fair on Thursday, March 26 at the Harbor Center in Slidell. Employers seeking candidates for more than 2,000 jobs will fill the 45,000 square-foot convention center.

“This is one event where eager job seekers can cut through all of the clutter of online applications and make a real connection that will land them a great job,” says Mike Stedem, owner of Hyundai of Slidell. Tri-Parish Works hosts two annual job fairs for the greater region, drawing nearly 1,800 job seekers each year. The continued growth and success now attract more than 100 employers, expanding opportunities for businesses to find great local talent. Job seekers from all backgrounds will be able to explore, apply for, and interview on-the-spot for currently available jobs across all industries, including entry, mid-level, trade and professional level positions.

Tri-Parish Works gathers companies from across all industries that are seeking to fill all levels of employment ranging from entry level to highly skilled. There are companies representing the tech industry – such as CDIT, Patriot Government Services, In-Telcom Consulting and Bridgenet – that are looking for talent. Employers are also looking to fill some of the highest-demand occupations such as registered nurses, welders and pipefitters.

Northshore Technical Community College will be bringing its new mobile STEM Lab to help job seekers to explore new career and training possibilities.

The job fair is free and open to all job seekers from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell.

More info: www.triparishworks.net.





