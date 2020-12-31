20 Baker Donelson Attorneys Named ‘Super Lawyers’

NEW ORLEANS – Twenty attorneys with Baker Donelson have been named to the 2021 edition of Louisiana Super Lawyers and 14 attorneys were listed as “Rising Stars.”

Sixteen of the firm’s New Orleans area attorneys were named to the list: Edward H. “Hank” Arnold III (Transportation/Maritime), Brian M. Ballay (Business Litigation), Roy C. Cheatwood (Business Litigation), Christopher O. Davis (Transportation/Maritime), Nancy Scott Degan (Business Litigation), Mark W. Frilot (Construction Litigation), Steven F. Griffith Jr. (Business Litigation), Jan M. Hayden (Creditor/Debtor Rights: Business), Kenneth M. Klemm (Energy & Natural Resources), Amelia “Mimi” Williams Koch (Employment & Labor), Kent A. Lambert (Business Litigation), Jon F. “Chip” Leyens Jr. (Real Estate), Alexander M. McIntyre Jr. (Antitrust Litigation), Mark W. Mercante (Construction Litigation), Matthew A. Woolf (Business Litigation) and Adam Zuckerman (Energy & Natural Resources).

Several of the firm’s attorneys received special recognition in Louisiana Super Lawyers. Nancy Scott Degan, Steven F. Griffith Jr., Jan M. Hayden and Jon F. “Chip” Leyens Jr. were named among the top 50 attorneys in Louisiana. Nancy Scott Degan, Steven F. Griffith Jr., Jan M. Hayden, Jon F. “Chip” Leyens Jr. and Mark W. Frilot were named among the top 50 attorneys in New Orleans. Ms. Degan and Ms. Hayden were also named among the top 25 female attorneys in Louisiana.

Twelve of the firm’s New Orleans area attorneys were named to the list as “Rising Stars”: Laura E. Carlisle (Employment Litigation: Defense), Meghan E. Carter (Business Litigation), Katie L. Dysart (Banking), Matthew R. Emmons (Construction Litigation), Paula Estrada de Martin (Intellectual Property), Camalla Guyton (Banking), Christopher M. Hannan (Transportation/Maritime), Kristen Hayes (Business Litigation), Erin Pelleteri Howser (Business Litigation), Benjamin West Janke (Business Litigation), Lacey Rochester (Bankruptcy: Business) and Tessa P. Vorhaben (Insurance Coverage).

The selections for this list are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, a Thompson Reuters business. Each year, this rating service recognizes lawyers from more than 70 practice areas for attaining a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidate and peer reviews by practice area.