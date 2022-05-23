2 Promotions at Place St. Charles

L to R: Charlene Hitzman and Kory Fields

NEW ORLEANS – Place St. Charles, a 52-floor, Class A office tower in the Central Business District, will promote Charlene Hitzman from general manager to asset manager, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Kory Fields will assume the role of general manager. Longtime current asset manager Kathi M. Schneider will retire after 14 years of leadership.

Hitzman has served as the GM at Place St. Charles since 2012 and has more than 30 years of experience in property management.

With more than 11 years of experience, Fields will bring fresh leadership and skills to the GM role following Hitzman’s promotion. Fields started with Place St. Charles on April 18.

“Place St. Charles recognizes the importance of having the best people lead. Charlene and Kory are a testament to that standard,” said Schneider. “Charlene’s proven success and Kory’s outside perspective are vital assets in how we manage the building’s one million square feet of space and manage the evolving needs of our tenant partners. I am confident in their ability to usher Place St. Charles into a new era.”

As asset manager, Schneider has cultivated relationships with new and existing tenants.

“Kathi has elevated property management at Place St. Charles with her keen eye for detail and high standards,” said Leasing Director Bennett Davis of Corporate Realty. “We are confident that Charlene Hitzman will continue to pursue the same level of high-quality building management.”

“It has been a pleasure working at Place St. Charles and connecting with our tenants,” said Schneider. “As expected in property management, there have been many challenges. Still, we collectively have met and overcome each while offering the utmost service to our most valued assets, our tenants.”

Built in 1984, Place St. Charles has more than a million total square feet of Class A rental space, several restaurants and retail spaces with luxury shopping, banking and garment care. The building has French Quarter-style balconies and a glass façade paired with panorama views of the Mississippi River and downtown New Orleans. Place St. Charles is home to Jones Walker, Baker Donelson, Capital One, Fishman Haygood, New Fortress Energy, J.P. Morgan Chase and other high-profile tenants.

For more information on the building and available space, visit www.placestcharles.com.