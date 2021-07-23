2 New Orleans East Hospital Nurses Win National Awards

NEW ORLEANS – The Aug. 4-8 National Black Nurses Association Institute and Conference will recognize 2021 award winners, two of whom hail from New Orleans East Hospital. Nurse Darnell Caldwell will be named “Staff Nurse of the Year,” and C.J. Marbley will win the “Administrator of the Year” award.

“I am truly honored to receive this award on behalf of New Orleans East Hospital,” said Marbley. “During my time as chief nursing officer, I have strived to provide the leadership and direction needed for the nursing and patient care staff to ensure the highest quality experience possible for our patients.”

“I truly love my job, and the importance of what we do as nurses everyday has only increased during these times. This award is not only an honor to me, but to all nurses on staff at NOEH. We aim to fulfill New Orleans East Hospital’s mission to provide extraordinary healthcare and compassion to every patient we serve,” said Caldwell.

The National Black Nurses Association represents 308,000 African American registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, nursing students and retired nurses from the USA, Eastern Caribbean and Africa, with 114 chartered chapters in 34 states. NBNA’s mission is to represent and provide a forum for black nurses to advocate for and implement strategies to ensure persons of color are given the highest quality of healthcare. NBNA is also committed to excellence in education and collaborating with organizations that share the concern of improving the health status of all people, but especially African Americans and other minorities.

For more information about these awards, visit: www.nbna.org/conf.