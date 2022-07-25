2 Louisiana Brands Earn Deals at Walmart’s Open Call Event

Ardean Miller-Marbley and Syreniti Marbley founders of Mah Melanin

NEW ORLEANS — Two Louisiana-based businesses signed distribution deals with Walmart at the June 28-29 Open Call Event, where more than 13,000 entrepreneurs pitched their products for consideration through 30-minute one-on-one virtual and in-person meeting at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Ark. Based on their successful pitches, three other Louisiana-based businesses are in negotiations to get their products on Walmart shelves.

Mother and daughter duo Ardean Miller-Marbley and Syreniti Marbley, founders of Mah Melanin, earned a “golden ticket” at the Open Call event, which means the company’s wrapping paper will soon be available for purchase on Walmart.com and Samsclub.com. The entrepreneurs, who hail from New Sarpy, are also in negotiations with the retailer to supply culture and pride-inspired backpacks designed for adults and children of all ages and genders.

“Participating in Walmart’s Open Call event has felt like the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Ardean Miller-Marbley in a press release. “Walmart’s support and investment in our brand will open doors to new audiences, ensuring future successes for our company. We are ecstatic, energized and ready to ramp up operations to meet the demand of Walmart customers.”

Pearl River-based company Protexall Products — maker of clean, citrus scented synthetic lubricants designed for use on metal-on-metal moving mechanisms — secured spots for its Houdini Lube Lock on sidekick displays in 2,841 Walmart stores following Walmart’s 2021 Open Call event. At this year’s event, owner Mark Alleman earned a “golden ticket,” landing Super Slick Slick Stuff on shelves in the automotive departments of 900 Walmart stores.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to stock Super Slick Slick Stuff on Walmart shelves,” he said. “This is our second deal secured through Walmart’s Open Call pitching event and based on experience, I can say that Walmart has been a wonderful and supportive retail partner. They understand the multitude of logistics involved in getting products from manufacturing into the hands of consumers.”

The three Louisiana brands still in negotiations with Walmart include Baton Rouge-based Curl Stop, Simply Delicious Ranch Dressing from Shreveport, and family-owned Greek Girls Rice Pudding from New Orleans.