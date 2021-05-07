2 Dining Concepts to Debut at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

NEW ORLEANS – Peacock Room and Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats will open on May 11 at the new Kimpton Hotel Fontenot in the Central Business District.

Peacock Room will be an “elevated, energetic hotspot,” while Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats offers “twists on traditional coffee shop favorites as well as a variety of creative frozen beverages for adults,” according to a release.

Both concepts are led by Executive Chef Chris Lusk, Bar Supervisor Paula Echevarria and Restaurant and Bar General Manager Jessica Retif.

“New Orleans is known for its rich, cultural dining scene and dynamic cocktail offerings, and we’re excited to debut two truly outstanding concepts that honor the city’s past while celebrating its modern creative class,” said Retif. “We look forward to inviting guests to revel in the electric energy of each space. Whether it’s a late-night craft cocktail at Peacock Room or a mid-day boozy milkshake at Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats, guests can experience twists on classic New Orleans flavors and unparalleled Southern hospitality in the heart of downtown.”

The interior of Peacock Room features an eclectic mix of art, vintage carpets, brass hardware, crystal fixtures and velvet upholstery. Gospel Coffee, meanwhile, has a minimalist design and lots of natural light.

Lusk is the former executive chef of the Pontchartrain Hotel and the Caribbean Room. He was honored as one of Esquire’s “Four Breakout Chefs to Watch” in 2009. Echevarria won an Emmy for her kitchen production work while at NBCUniversal, and was nominated a second time while working as associate producer for PBS’s “Check, Please! South Florida.” She worked as lead bartender and assistant manager at the Portside Lounge. Most recently, she worked as senior bartender at the new Columns Hotel under the Coquette food and beverage team.

Peacock Room is open 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Gospel Coffee and Boozy Treats is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Both concepts are located within the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, 501 Tchoupitoulas St.

Visit www.hotelfontenot.com.