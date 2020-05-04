COVINGTON – St. Tammany Health System said it was once again awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group during its spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade review period. This marks the ninth consecutive grading period in which STHS has earned the highest safety rating. Rating periods occur every six months, in spring and fall.

The designation recognizes STHS’s efforts to protect patients and deliver safe, high quality healthcare. The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.