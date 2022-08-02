18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off August 5-6

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are set to crown a new “King or Queen of American Seafood” at the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans this weekend – Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Before the cooking can begin, the competing chefs and VIPs will attend an Opening Reception at Generations Hall in New Orleans on Friday, August 5, where chefs will draw for the cooking order.

On Saturday, August 6, the competition heats up as some of the best seafood chefs from around the country, including 2022 Queen of Louisiana Seafood Chef Amanda Cusey, face off at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall J, for the title of “King or Queen of American Seafood.” The chefs get underway at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with the winner announced around 3:15 p.m.

For a complete listing of competing chefs and their bios, visit the Great American Seafood Cook-Off Chefs webpage.