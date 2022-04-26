12 Startups Will Pitch at Idea Village ‘Demo Day’

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Idea Village, a nonprofit startup accelerator, will host Demo Day from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 at the Mandeville Wharf in Crescent Park. Demo Day is the culmination of VILLAGEx, an accelerator program for technology-enabled, high-growth startups. This annual event will showcase all 12 of the 2022 VILLAGEx startups, whose founders have spent the last four months receiving hundreds of hours of mentorship from a network of over 120 entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders and subject matter experts. As the climax of the 2022 accelerator season, this year broke records and put New Orleans’ startup community on the map. $750,000 was allocated through investment prizes at New Orleans Entrepreneur Week in March.

“By investing time and resources into these exciting companies, VILLAGEx creates a stronger startup community for our city,” said Jon Atkinson, Idea Village CEO. “Demo Day not only celebrates the growing startup movement of our region, but it also shows that founders are leaders in the community who will continue to create new jobs, bring new products and services to market and generate investment in and momentum for the region.”

The four-month intensive accelerator program selects the region’s top startups through a highly competitive process, focusing on those that leverage technology to pursue exponential growth. VILLAGEx provides value by connecting founders to the resources and expertise needed to become industry-leading ventures. Previous VILLAGEx and Demo Day participants include Lucid and Levelset, two tech startups that recently exited for a combined $1.6B and who remain leaders and major employers in New Orleans.

The founders and startups that will be featured on May 4 at The Idea Village’s Demo Day include:

Brewsy, founded by Neal Shulman and Liam Meier, creates physical and digital products for anyone to explore fermentation socially, led by their flagship winemaking product with plans to expand into other digital hobby spaces. www.getbrewsy.com

Claimly, founded by Tobias Patch and Chad Caldwell, is an insurance claims management platform for individuals recovering from property damage. www.getclaimly.com

Cluey Consumer, founded by Maryclaire Manard, empowers consumers to make a greater impact through their everyday purchases using a searchable database that shows a brand’s social, environmental and political impacts, empowering the consumer to buy products that are more in line with their values. www.clueyconsumer.com

DAWn Audio, founded by Diego Pinzon, Sam Matluck, Leo Simanonok and Jake Gus, is a web-based application that allows musicians and audio artists anywhere in the world to co-create in real time. Not a new Digital Audio Workstation, but a bridge between them all. www.dawn-audio.com

Iconic Moments, founded by Chris Cummings, is the first NFT marketplace for the 450,000 museums & cultural institutions globally. www.iconicmoments.co

Jamm Around, founded by Brent Craige, Donovan Williams and Marlon Butler, is an app that provides a social platform for artists to meet, collaborate, share and find music services. www.jammaround.com

KidKred, founded by Claire Smith and Kristen Taft, is a peer-to-peer recognition and rewards platform that helps schools make sure their teachers are actively appreciated, visibly valued and meaningfully motivated. www.kidkred.com

The Meetery, founded by Bayleigh Frickey and Stephanie Hilton, is a dating app solving the problem of inefficient partner pairing through safe, in-person speed dating, allowing users to chat less and meet more. www.themeetery.co

Muse Engine, founded by Ben Legum, Jennifer Vondran and Jody Strausser, provides rapid manufacturing services using proprietary injection printing technology, which has the speed of 3D printing and the precision of injection molding. www.museengine.com

My Sports Dietitian, founded by Ronnie Harper and Tavis Piattoly, makes the Eat2Win Nutrition App, a solution for improving an athlete’s performance, body composition and overall health through a food first approach. www.mysportsd.com

Reimagine Fund, founded by Will Bradshaw and Daniela Rivero-Bryant, is creating technology that democratizes access to tax equity investments, aiming to address inequity by changing what real estate projects get financing and how. www.reimaginefund1.com

WRSTBND, founded by Conway Solomon, uses an event technology ecosystem to streamline every operational aspect of an event, including access control, cashless payments and other custom solutions. www.wrstbnd.com

Cumulatively, these 12 companies have raised over $7M in capital to accelerate their growth, and several of the startups demonstrate an entrepreneur’s unique ability to innovate within a region’s long-standing industries. For example, the accelerator cohort contains companies building technology products in music production and composition, disaster recovery, entertainment & events, food & beverage and education technology.

“Founders are some of the most resourceful and creative problem solvers you will ever meet, and this group of entrepreneurs is no exception,” said Corey James, program director at the Idea Village. “With nearly $2.5B in exits across the region in the last 18 months, it also feels like the collective imagination of what’s possible has expanded significantly. These founders and the larger network of almost 130 brilliant, generous mentors can attest to this shift. We’re excited to give the broader community a taste of all that is to come on May 4.”

Demo Day is free and open to the public. Investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs and anyone interested in the future of business in the city of New Orleans and its surrounding region are invited to attend.

For more information on how to attend Demo Day on May 4, please visit https://www.ideavillage.org/demoday22.

For more information on the VILLAGEx growth accelerator program, please visit www.ideavillage.org/villagex.