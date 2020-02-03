12 Days

Have you noticed business organizations in the region are skipping January and squeezing in all their annual and first quarter meetings after the Super Bowl but before Mardi Gras?

I’m not sure if their thinking was that the Saints would have a longer run in the playoffs so it would be best to just wait avoid January altogether, but there are 12 real solid business days this month and it seems every business group is making the most of it.

Feb. 4

The St. Tammany Chamber, Installation and Awards Luncheon

Feb. 6

The Jefferson Chamber, Annual Meeting Breakfast

Feb. 7

GNO, Inc., Annual Meeting Luncheon

Feb. 18

New Orleans & Co., Annual Meeting Luncheon

Feb. 19

New Orleans Chamber, First Quarter Luncheon

This year, Mardi Gras is February 25, but outside the first weekend, the action starts with a full load of parades every night from Wednesday, Feb. 19, until Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras Day. Mardi Gras consumes a whole week, and then winter vacations kick in, with families often taking the rest of Mardi Gras week off.

All you can do as a business owner in New Orleans is embrace the culture, enjoy the fun and kick it into high gear for those dozen days this month.

Happy Mardi Gras! See you on the streets.





