116 at University of Queensland Ochsner Clinical School Earn White Coats

NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 11, the University of Queensland (UQ) Ochsner Clinical School held its 10th annual White Coat Ceremony at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

Established in 2010, the UQ Ochsner Clinical School is a four-year training, academic and clinical experience that takes place across two continents. The school provides students with a global perspective as they train to become doctors by experiencing both the Australian and American healthcare systems.

The first two years of medical school curriculum take place in Brisbane, Australia at UQ. The final two years of clinical study are completed with the Ochsner Health System here in New Orleans.

During the ceremony, 116 doctors-in-training received their white coats and were presented with Humanism in Medicine pins – a visual reminder displayed on the lapel of each coat to remind students to keep compassion and empathy at the center of clinical practice.

Susan T. Hingle, associate dean for Human and Organization Potential and professor of medicine at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, served at the keynote speaker.

“Receiving a White Coat is a physical reminder of the oath these students have taken to serve, to heal, to lead, to educate and to innovate for their patients – each and every day. It is a privilege for our exceptional faculty at UQ Ochsner Clinical School to play a role in shaping the next generation of physicians,” said Ronald Amedee, dean of medical education and University of Queensland.





